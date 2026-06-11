TCS to roll out Anthropic's Claude to 50,000 employees under global AI partnership

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a global strategic partnership with Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, as the Indian technology services firm accelerates its enterprise AI ambitions and expands access to generative AI tools across its workforce.





Announced on 11 June, the collaboration will see 50,000 TCS employees gain enterprise-wide access to Anthropic's Claude models, while both companies work together to develop industry-specific AI solutions aimed at helping businesses move beyond pilot projects and into large-scale deployment.





The partnership marks one of the largest internal AI rollouts announced by TCS and reflects growing efforts by major technology services firms to embed generative AI capabilities across both client engagements and internal operations.





Dedicated Claude business unit to drive adoption





As part of the agreement, TCS said it will establish a dedicated business unit focused on developing joint customer offerings, industry solutions and AI expertise centred on Anthropic's Claude family of models.





According to the company, the new unit will benefit from early access to Claude technologies and will focus on helping enterprises integrate AI into operational and business workflows.





K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said the partnership is designed to help organisations accelerate the transition from experimentation to production-scale AI deployment.





He stated that combining Claude's capabilities with TCS' engineering, implementation and governance expertise would help customers deploy AI in sectors where trust, resilience and regulatory requirements are critical.





Workforce deployment at significant scale





A major component of the partnership involves internal adoption across TCS.





The company said Claude will be made available to 50,000 associates across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales functions.





Key elements of the deployment include:





• Enterprise-wide Claude access for 50,000 TCS employees

• Creation of a dedicated Claude-focused business unit

• Joint development of industry-specific AI offerings

• Expansion of AI expertise and implementation capabilities

• Internal use to support AI-led transformation programmes for clients





TCS said the rollout will provide the company with practical operational experience while helping teams understand how AI can be deployed effectively at enterprise scale.





Focus on regulated and high-impact industries





The partnership will also involve the joint development and commercialisation of AI solutions across several sectors. According to TCS, the companies will take AI offerings to market in:





• Financial services

• Healthcare

• Life sciences

• Public services

• Aviation

• Telecommunications

• Medtech





The focus on highly regulated industries reflects increasing demand for AI systems that combine productivity gains with governance, security and compliance requirements.





Anthropic strengthens India strategy





For Anthropic, the partnership represents a deeper push into India, which the company described as its second-largest market.





Dario Amodei, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anthropic, said Claude was designed to be safe, trusted and useful, particularly in environments where accuracy is essential.





He said the partnership would help bring Claude to enterprises and professionals in India and internationally through TCS' extensive client network and workforce.





The agreement also extends beyond consulting and services.





In the United Kingdom, Diligenta, the TCS-owned financial services administration business, will deploy Claude to support customer experience initiatives. Meanwhile, TCS iON will launch learning and certification programmes focused on Claude models as part of efforts to develop AI skills and workforce readiness.





AI competition intensifies across India's technology sector





The announcement comes as global technology companies and Indian conglomerates continue to expand investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, platforms and workforce capabilities.





The partnership was unveiled a day after Meta and Reliance Industries announced plans to build Meta's first AI-enabled data centre in India, highlighting the growing competition to establish leadership positions in the country's rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.





N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, described the collaboration as an important step towards enterprise reinvention, stating that the combination of Anthropic's AI capabilities and Tata Group's scale could help accelerate AI adoption while supporting skills development for future workers.





As enterprises increasingly seek practical returns from AI investments, partnerships between model developers and large-scale technology integrators are becoming a critical route to commercial deployment. For TCS, the rollout of Claude across 50,000 employees offers both a testing ground for enterprise AI adoption and a platform to build future client offerings in an increasingly competitive market.