76% of employees handle personal tasks during work hours, survey finds

A significant majority of employees are blending personal responsibilities with their professional schedules, reflecting a broader shift in how modern work and personal life intersect. A survey conducted by CV.ee, a Baltic job portal, found that 76% of respondents handle personal matters during working hours, underscoring changing workplace expectations around flexibility and time management.





The findings, based on responses from more than 1,000 participants and reported by CV.ee's marketing and communications specialist Gertu Matikainen, suggest that rigid distinctions between office hours and personal time have become increasingly difficult to maintain in many workplaces.





Flexible work models reshape daily routines





According to the survey, employees frequently use portions of their workday to manage essential personal obligations, particularly those that are difficult to schedule outside traditional working hours.





Matikainen noted that activities such as medical appointments, childcare responsibilities and other unavoidable commitments often require flexibility from both employees and employers.

The survey also found that 51% of respondents believe personal tasks during work hours should be assessed based on circumstances and company culture rather than strict workplace rules.





The findings point to a growing preference for outcome-based work arrangements, where productivity and task completion are prioritised over rigid adherence to fixed schedules.





Health-related errands top the list





The survey identified several personal activities employees commonly undertake during working hours.





Most common personal tasks completed during work hours:





Going to the doctor or handling health-related errands: 74%

74% Sending or reading personal emails: 66%

66% Using social media: 41%

41% Planning trips or making bookings: 28%

28% Child-related responsibilities: 24%

24% Going to the store: 24%

24% Household chores and repairs: 22%

22% Shopping online: 22%





The data suggests that health and family-related commitments remain the most common reasons employees step away from work-related activities during the day.





Company culture influences employee behaviour





The survey indicates that organisational culture plays a central role in determining how employees manage personal obligations during working hours.





According to Matikainen, flexible work arrangements can benefit both employers and employees when expectations remain clear and work responsibilities continue to be met. Employers may gain from reduced employee stress and improved work-life integration, while employees can handle important commitments without taking additional leave.





At the same time, flexibility appears to work both ways. The survey found that slightly less than half of respondents check work emails daily while on holiday, suggesting employees often remain connected to work beyond formal working hours.





This reciprocal relationship reflects a wider workplace trend in which employees and organisations increasingly share responsibility for managing flexibility.





Balancing autonomy with accountability





Responses gathered alongside the survey revealed differing attitudes towards personal activities during working hours. Some respondents said they rarely handle personal matters while working and prefer a strict separation between professional and personal time. Others viewed work and personal responsibilities as more integrated, particularly in non-traditional or flexible roles.





The variation in responses highlights how employee expectations continue to evolve across industries and job functions.





For HR leaders and employers, the findings reinforce the importance of establishing clear guidelines around flexibility while maintaining accountability and performance standards.





Workplace boundaries continue to evolve





As organisations worldwide adapt to hybrid, flexible and outcome-focused working models, the traditional nine-to-five structure is increasingly being replaced by more fluid approaches to time management.





The CV.ee survey suggests that employees are seeking greater autonomy in balancing work and personal responsibilities, while employers are exploring ways to support flexibility without compromising productivity. As workplace norms continue to evolve, company culture is likely to remain a decisive factor in shaping how employees navigate the intersection of work and personal life.