Bengaluru accounts for 34 pc of India's forward-deployed engineering talent: Report

The country's forward-deployed engineering (FDE) talent is concentrated in a handful of technology hubs, with Bengaluru accounting for 34 per cent as the largest centre and Hyderabad emerging as a growing centre, according to a report.





The report titled 'The Forward Deployed Engineer Talent Landscape in India' said that Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR together account for 61 per cent of the country's FDE talent pool.





"Bengaluru leads with 34 per cent of the talent pool, followed by Hyderabad at 14 per cent, Delhi NCR at 13 per cent, while Pune and Mumbai account for 12 and 11 per cent, respectively. Chennai and other cities each represent 8 per cent," the report by FDE Academy said.





It identifies Hyderabad as an emerging FDE hub, supported by expanding enterprise technology investments, a growing base of AI-led roles and a strengthening talent ecosystem.





Big Tech companies employ 38 per cent of FDE professionals, and product companies, IT services and consulting firms account for 24 per cent each.





AI-first startups make up the remaining 14 per cent, the report said.





Around 70 per cent of FDE professionals have eight years of experience or less, highlighting the need to develop deeper pools of experienced talent.





"AI deployment requires a combination of engineering depth, business understanding and the ability to take ownership of outcomes in a customer's environment," said Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO at FDE Academy.





He added that the concentration of talent in a few cities makes it important for employers to think not just about where they hire, but also how they develop this capability over time.