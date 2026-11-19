IT contract staffing grew 10.1 per cent in 2025-26, more than four times the rise in permanent technology jobs, indicating a growing preference for flexible hiring even as the sector's revenue is expected to cross USD 315 billion, a report said on Wednesday.





According to a report, 'Beyond Permanent Hiring: The Rise of Contract and Professional Staffing in India's Technology Sector,' by HR solutions provider CIEL HR, IT contract staffing grew 10.1 per cent in FY26, more than four times the 2.3 per cent growth in permanent technology employment.





The divergence between business growth and permanent workforce expansion points to a change in how technology companies access and deploy talent, even as the sector's revenue is projected to cross USD 315 billion in FY26, growing 6.1 per cent.





The report is based on secondary research analysing data from NASSCOM, the World Economic Forum, Indian Staffing Federation, Naukri JobSpeak, LinkedIn Economic Graph, government sources, market research and business publications.





The report further found that the growing demand for specialised skills such as AI, machine learning and cybersecurity is driving companies towards flexible hiring, even as overall IT-sector recruitment remains subdued.





Demand for AI/ML roles rose 45 per cent in FY26, while nearly 80 per cent of technology hiring was concentrated in the 4-8 years' experience bracket.





Skill gaps in emerging technologies are also prompting companies to hire experienced talent for specific projects rather than expand permanent teams.





India's expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is further contributing to the adoption of flexible workforce models.





The contractual roles could account for nearly 25 per cent of positions in Indian GCCs by the end of 2026, compared with around 15 per cent in previous years.





The widening skills gap is prompting companies to adopt a mix of permanent employees for core functions and contract professionals for specialised, project-based and evolving business needs.





"The way technology companies build their workforce is changing. Organisations need access to specialised skills at a pace that traditional hiring models may not always support. We are seeing contract and professional staffing move beyond transactional or short-term requirements to become a more considered part of workforce planning," CIEL HR MD and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said.





Companies are increasingly engaging experienced professionals for specific projects, emerging technology requirements and critical capability gaps, he said, adding that permanent teams will continue to remain central to businesses, but flexible staffing models are becoming equally important in helping organisations respond to changing demands.