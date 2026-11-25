Hiring demand in October rose 19 per cent year-on-year, driven mainly by job postings in banking and finance, a report said Tuesday.





In October, Indian job postings on Indeed rose 1.8 per cent sequentially, the fourth consecutive monthly gain, and were 19 per cent higher than in the same month last year, according to a report by global job site Indeed.





While postings have been volatile recently, hiring intensity across India remains elevated, with postings still 94 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.





The report revealed that while hiring trends varied across occupations, the broader labour market remained strong.





Over the past three months, job postings increased in almost 80 per cent of occupations, led by gains in banking and finance (52 per cent), nursing (40 per cent), dental (37 per cent) and security and public safety (28 per cent).





Recently, hiring growth has been particularly strong across healthcare-related roles, with demand for physicians and surgeons also climbing by 21 per cent.





However, this growth was partially offset by ongoing weakness in tech-related hiring as software development postings fell 12 per cent and data and analytics opportunities declined 7.2 per cent.





IT systems and solutions and IT infrastructure, operations and support roles fell 6.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.





"Hiring demand across India remains strong, with job postings rising for the fourth consecutive month. While growth has been mixed across occupations, the significant gains in banking and finance and healthcare-related roles highlight the breadth of hiring demand across the formal economy.





"At the same time, ongoing weakness in tech-related hiring points to shifting demand across occupations, even as the broader labour market continues to perform well," Indeed Senior Economist, APAC, Callam Pickering said.





Every month, the Indian workforce gradually transitions towards more formal work arrangements and job creation in the formal sector is expected to outpace overall employment growth nationwide, he said.





"This transition is also why job postings trends in India have been stronger than in other markets," he added.





However, the report revealed that employers continued to face challenges in finding suitably skilled candidates, with skill shortages remaining widespread across various occupations and industries.





The Indeed report is based on job posting data on Indeed's global matching and hiring platform, which tracks real-time hiring activity across India's formal economy.