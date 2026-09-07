India GCCs to create 500,000 non-tech jobs by 2028: Report

India's global capability centres (GCCs) are expected to create 500,000 non-technology jobs by 2028, reflecting a significant shift in how multinational companies are using their India operations, according to a new report from Quess Corp.





The report found demand for non-tech talent increased 17.2% year-on-year during the first half of 2026 as GCCs expanded digitally enabled business functions alongside traditional technology operations. The trend signals a broader evolution of GCCs from execution-focused centres to hubs supporting business strategy, transformation and decision-making.





Business functions emerge as key hiring drivers





According to Quess Corp, non-tech hiring demand is increasingly concentrated in business-critical functions, with sales operations, finance and business operations accounting for more than 60% of total non-tech demand.





Companies are seeking professionals with expertise in analytics, automation, digital platforms and artificial intelligence as digital capabilities become embedded across business functions.





Key findings from the report include:





Non-tech GCC demand is projected to reach 500,000 roles by 2028

Non-tech hiring grew 17.2% year-on-year in the first half of 2026

in the first half of 2026 Sales operations, finance and business operations account for more than 60% of demand

of demand Nearly one in three business operations roles require digital platforms, analytics or AI skills

require digital platforms, analytics or AI skills Around one in four finance, risk and governance roles already require similar capabilities





The findings highlight how employers are increasingly prioritising professionals who can combine domain expertise with digital and analytical capabilities.





Mid-career talent sees strongest demand





The report identified experienced professionals as the most sought-after segment within the GCC workforce.





Employees with seven to 12 years of experience represented nearly 60% of non-tech hiring demand in 2025. Quess projects this talent pool will expand at a three-year compound annual growth rate of 21%, reaching approximately 250,000 professionals in 2026.





As GCCs take on more strategic responsibilities, organisations are increasingly recruiting talent capable of managing stakeholders, leading transformation initiatives and driving business outcomes.





Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT Staffing at Quess Corp, said in the report that AI is reshaping the purpose of GCCs, with digitally enabled roles becoming standard across business functions.





The changing workforce mix reflects growing demand for professionals who can lead transformation programmes while combining operational expertise with digital fluency.





Expansion spreads beyond traditional hubs





While established technology centres continue to dominate hiring, GCC growth is becoming more geographically distributed.





According to the report:





Bengaluru accounted for nearly 25% of non-tech GCC demand in H1 2026

accounted for nearly of non-tech GCC demand in H1 2026 Delhi contributed 12%

contributed Mumbai accounted for 10%

accounted for Hyderabad represented 9%

represented Pune contributed 7%





Emerging locations and tier-two cities together accounted for nearly 35% of non-tech GCC demand, indicating a broader spread of global-services employment opportunities across the country.





Sector demand shifts towards specialised capabilities





The report found pharmaceuticals and healthcare generated the strongest demand for non-tech GCC talent, followed by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and the technology and product sectors.





Demand in these industries is being supported by growing requirements for:





Governance and compliance expertise

Analytics capabilities

Business transformation skills

Digital operations management

AI-enabled business processes





Quess said the next phase of GCC expansion is likely to be driven less by workforce scale and more by specialised capabilities.





Business operations and transformation are expected to remain major hiring engines through 2028, while finance, sales and marketing, supply chain and procurement, human resources, and research and analytics are also projected to see sustained demand.





A new chapter for India's GCC workforce





The report suggests India's GCC sector is entering a new phase where business expertise, digital skills and strategic ownership are becoming as important as technical capabilities. Quess noted that nearly 90% of the more than 2,400 GCCs in its database already operate across multiple capability areas rather than functioning as isolated service units.





As AI adoption accelerates and companies expand higher-value functions in India, the country's GCC workforce is expected to become increasingly diversified, creating new opportunities for professionals across a wide range of business disciplines.