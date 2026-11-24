Hiring activity is expected to gain further momentum in 2027, with white-collar jobs projected to increase by 8.16 per cent to around 1.38 crore next year, a report said on Monday.





India's white-collar hiring market recorded 3.30 per cent year-on-year growth in January-October 2026, with 1.38 crore jobs projected for 2027 and hiring expected to grow 8.16 per cent, the foundit Insights Tracker (fit) report has revealed.





The 2027 outlook points to stronger demand in Consumer Electronics (14.25 per cent), Retail (13.99 per cent) and Manufacturing (12.02 per cent), it said.





Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (10.03 per cent) and Logistics and Transportation (10.15 per cent) are also projected to return to positive growth.





Among cities, Coimbatore is projected to lead hiring growth in 2027 at 12.52 per cent, reversing its 1.86 per cent decline in 2026, followed by Bengaluru (11.29 per cent) and Hyderabad (10.33 per cent).





The foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by foundit.in, based on a real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets. Fit presents a snapshot of employer recruitment activity nationwide.





The report further stated that the January-October 2026 3.30 per cent year-on-year hiring growth was led by non-profit Organisations (19.44 per cent), Real Estate (16.09 per cent) and Travel and Tourism (13.76 per cent), while IT roles recorded the strongest occupational growth at 20.28 per cent.





"This has been a year of measured hiring. Employers expanded their teams thoughtfully and placed a premium on experienced professionals. Sectors like real estate, travel and healthcare added momentum, even as BFSI and IT services remained cautious. The strong demand for tech roles outside the IT sector shows how widely these skills are now needed. As hiring picks up in 2027, we expect growth to extend to more cities, more sectors and to early-career professionals, who are set to see stronger opportunities," foundit CEO Tarun Sinha said.





When it came to geography, Hyderabad (8.51 per cent) led city-wise hiring growth during January-October 2026, followed by Bengaluru (6.71 per cent), Mumbai (6.15 per cent) and Kochi (5.57 per cent).





In contrast, Kolkata (-10.03 per cent) and Chandigarh (-11.19 per cent) recorded declines, added the report.