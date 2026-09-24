Why employees change jobs frequently and what employers can do about it: Shobha More

Employee loyalty is being redefined as professionals increasingly prioritise career growth, flexibility and learning opportunities over long-term tenure with a single employer. While job hopping was once viewed cautiously by employers, changing workforce expectations and evolving labour market dynamics are making career mobility a more accepted part of professional life.





In an interview with People Matters, Shobha More, HR Head, Atul Projects, shared her perspectives on the factors driving job changes, how younger professionals view career progression, and why organisations need to rethink retention strategies in a workforce where shorter tenures are becoming more common.





Career growth is reshaping workforce behaviour





According to More, job hopping has become increasingly normalised because employees are placing greater emphasis on professional advancement and personal priorities.





"Job hopping is being accepted as more common among workers since most people tend to give more priority to their career advancement, pay increase, flexibility, and opportunities over staying loyal to a company."





She added that broader shifts in hiring and work models have accelerated the trend.





"Technology that facilitates digital recruitment processes, flexible work styles, and skills shortages have made job-hopping an even more accessible practice. The trend today is that changing jobs after every couple of years is viewed positively."





Why employees are changing jobs more often





More believes employee expectations have evolved significantly compared with previous generations.





"The demands that people place on their careers and organisations have become different compared to before."





While compensation remains important, she noted that employees increasingly evaluate opportunities through a wider lens.





"While salary continues to be one of the most significant factors, individuals want faster promotions and professional development, among other benefits such as work-life balance and a good organisational culture."





"When these chances are not available in an organisation, employees are ready to look elsewhere."





Is job hopping becoming a career strategy?





In competitive labour markets, changing employers can sometimes accelerate both compensation growth and career progression.





More said career moves can create opportunities for employees to take on greater responsibilities while improving earning potential.





"Career changes can be beneficial for some professionals, especially in a highly competitive industry, by offering them quicker increases in pay levels as well as exposure to more challenging roles."





"At times, a career change can offer even more significant increases in pay than yearly increments or internal promotion offers."





However, she emphasised that career movement should be accompanied by meaningful development.





"Nevertheless, career-changing works best where there is visible progress in terms of skills or responsibility gained."





How Gen Z is redefining loyalty





One of the most significant workforce shifts is the changing attitude of younger professionals towards career ownership and organisational loyalty.





According to More, younger generations approach careers differently from previous cohorts.

"Professionals from the younger generations think that careers are rather flexible and self-governed."





"They do not care about loyalty to one particular organisation anymore; they value constant development, learning, and personal growth."





For Gen Z employees, loyalty is increasingly linked to opportunities rather than tenure.





"As for Generation Z, they see loyalty associated with the ability of an organisation to continue to offer opportunities, personal development, and the right working atmosphere."





When does frequent movement become a hiring concern?





While job hopping has become more widely accepted, employers still examine career patterns closely during recruitment.





More explained that hiring concerns typically arise when candidates repeatedly leave roles without demonstrating progression or clear rationale.





"Movement is something that causes worry when the candidate displays a consistent trend of staying in jobs for very short durations, with no development in their careers or a plausible reason for their leaving."





She noted that occasional moves are generally not viewed negatively.





"One or two such movements are not likely to be an issue, especially if the reasons were positive for the candidate."





"But moving around from organisation to organisation in one year would be suspicious."





Retention requires more than competitive pay





As workforce mobility increases, More believes organisations need to broaden their approach to retention.





Key areas she highlighted include:





Career advancement opportunities

Learning and development programmes

Internal mobility pathways

Flexible working arrangements

Employee recognition

Strong leadership practices





"In other words, organisations have to go beyond just paying competitive wages and start providing employees with incentives for staying."





"These may include opportunities for career advancement, training, mobility, flexible working hours, recognition, and good leadership."





"In this way, the goal will be to make people believe that it is possible to reach the next stage of their career right in the organisation where they work."





Loyalty needs a new definition





More does not believe organisational loyalty has disappeared. Instead, she sees it evolving alongside employee expectations.





"Loyalty is something that needs to be redefined, not discarded."





"Loyalty is still important, but organisations cannot expect their workers to remain loyal just for the sake of doing so because of traditions."





She said employers must actively create environments where employees choose to stay.





"Organisations must cultivate a place where the employee feels that they want to remain because of the potential for growth and trust."





A long-term workforce shift





Looking ahead, More expects job hopping to remain a feature of the modern labour market, although economic conditions will continue influencing employee behaviour.





"Job-hopping seems to be a permanent aspect of the modern labor market but depends on the economic situation."





"At times of uncertainty, people tend to like their current jobs more, but in better economic situations, they would want to change their jobs."





Even so, she believes opportunities will continue to drive career movement.





"Nevertheless, professionals will still keep changing their jobs when there are better prospects."





For employers, the message is clear. Retention is becoming less about expecting loyalty and more about creating workplaces where employees see a compelling future for their growth, development and career progression.