InnoData lays off nearly 550 employees in India, job cuts reported in the Philippines

InnoData has laid off nearly 550 employees in India, with further job cuts reported in the Philippines on 26 October 2026.





Employees said they lost access to company systems during the workday before receiving termination emails on their personal accounts.





The layoffs affected employees in India, according to India Today, which cited an employee familiar with the developments.





The company has not publicly confirmed the total number of employees affected or provided details of the reported cuts in the Philippines.





Sudden layoffs





Employees said the day began as a regular Monday, with staff logging in and recording their attendance before starting work.





By lunchtime, reports of job cuts among the company's Philippines teams had begun circulating.





Workers in India then started losing access to their laptops and official accounts.





“One by one, we started losing access to our official devices. Laptops were logged out, and official IDs deactivated,” an employee based in Delhi told India Today.





The employee said workers contacted their managers and HR teams for clarification, but many were also trying to understand what was happening.





Access withdrawn





As uncertainty spread, employees reportedly created a WhatsApp group to contact colleagues and establish who had been affected.





“As panic spread, we opened a WhatsApp group and tried to trace our colleague who've met with the same fate.





By late evening, we had almost 500 people, all clueless and in a state of panic,” the employee said.





The employee added that termination emails began arriving on personal email accounts later in the day. Workers were also unable to access the company's HR and payroll systems to download important employment documents.





“There has been no calls from HR, and we didn't receive the chance to even download our payslips and other important documents as even the access of the HR payroll app was revoked,” the employee said.





Business reasons





A termination email reviewed by India Today stated that the employee's employment would end on 26 October 2026 because of a reduction in the business assignment for which they had been hired.

"This is to formally inform you that, due to the ramp-down of the business assignment for which you were engaged, the Company has decided to discontinue your employment with InnoData India Pvt. Ltd., effective 26 October 2026, which will be your last working day.”





The email added: “This decision has been taken in view of the prevailing business and operational requirements and is not related to your individual performance.”





The communication also outlined the full and final settlement process, stating that a demand draft had been prepared and that the original would be handed over after the employee returned company assets.





Philippines cuts





Job losses were also reported among InnoData employees in the Philippines.





Posts on Reddit from people identifying themselves as company employees described layoffs on the same day, including among workers linked to the MUPSL project.





Some posts attributed the cuts to a decline in work from a major client.





However, these individual accounts do not independently establish the total number of employees affected or confirm whether the same reason applied across locations.





InnoData has not publicly confirmed the overall scale of the reported layoffs.





A company response would help clarify the number of employees affected, the teams involved and the reasons behind the reductions.





Employee concerns





For affected workers, the immediate concerns include understanding the reasons for their termination, retrieving employment records and completing the exit process.





The reported layoffs also highlight the difficulties employees can face when access to company systems is withdrawn before they have retrieved payslips and other important documents.



