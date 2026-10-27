Skydance offers voluntary buyouts to employees after $111 billion Warner Bros. Discovery deal

Skydance is offering eligible employees voluntary buyouts following its $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, as the entertainment company begins integrating the two businesses and pursues a multi-year cost-cutting plan.





David Ellison, Chairman and Ynon Kreiz, chief executive and co-chief executive announced the one-time Voluntary Buyout (VBO) Programme in a memo to employees on 26 October, nearly three weeks after the acquisition closed on 6 October 2026.





The company has not disclosed how many employees are eligible for the programme, how many positions it aims to eliminate or the financial terms of the offers.





One-time buyouts



Under the programme, eligible employees will receive individual communications outlining the terms of their offers and a window to decide whether to accept them.





Explaining the decision, Ellison and Kreiz wrote in their memo, "As we bring our teams together, we recognize that not everyone will see their future here, and we respect that. To give eligible employees the option to move on in a way that works for them, we are introducing a Voluntary Buyout (VBO) Program."





The executives said employees could contact their leadership teams or human resources representatives for clarification and support before making a decision.





The announcement comes as Skydance works to integrate the operations of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing their film studios, television networks and other entertainment businesses under common ownership.





$6 billion target



Skydance is targeting $6 billion in cost savings over three years, including $2 billion in the first year, as it works to combine operations and improve efficiency.





Ellison has said the savings would not primarily come from workforce reductions, but from areas including technology, procurement and real estate. However, the integration is expected to involve job cuts as the company consolidates its businesses.





In a memo to employees on the day the acquisition closed, the executives acknowledged the potential impact of the integration on staff.





"Integrating two companies will bring change, including difficult decisions that affect our workforce," they wrote. "We are committed to handling this process thoughtfully and respectfully."





The company has not confirmed how the voluntary buyout programme will contribute to its overall savings target or how many employees could eventually leave through buyouts or layoffs.





Five-day office policy





Alongside the buyout announcement, Skydance confirmed that employees across the company would be required to work from the office five days a week.





The policy will be introduced in phases by location, with employees receiving advance notice before the changes take effect.





The executives said the decision was intended to encourage collaboration and strengthen the company's culture.





"We believe in-person collaboration is vital to our culture and to the success of our business. Especially in a creative company like ours, the best ideas come from people in the same room, sharing perspectives, challenging one another and solving problems," they wrote.





They added: "We truly believe this is in the best interest of our company and our people. We’ve seen the benefits firsthand at Paramount, and we want every part of Skydance to share in them."





Ellison had already introduced a five-day in-office requirement at Paramount following Skydance's acquisition of the studio in 2025. The latest policy extends this approach across the combined company.





Potential job losses





The acquisition has raised concerns about employment across the entertainment industry, particularly in Los Angeles, where both companies have significant operations.





An August 2026 report commissioned by the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the county Film Office estimated that the merger could result in the loss of approximately 4,500 jobs in Los Angeles County over three years.





The figure is an estimate of the merger's potential impact, rather than a confirmed number of planned redundancies.





As Skydance moves ahead with integration, the voluntary buyout programme gives eligible employees an option to leave the company.



