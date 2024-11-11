News: 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms India appoints Hashyadeep Dave as CEO

In this role, Hashyadeep is expected to play a pivotal role in streamlining Operational Efficiency, and building a talent pool to Cultivate a positive impact.
3C IT Solutions & Telecoms India, which provides end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions has recently announced the appointment of Hashyadeep Dave as The New Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. As part of his new role, he will be instrumental in spearheading the company’s Business growth and profitability and expanding the company's footprints to the pan India basis.

With more than 20 years of experience in the ICT Domain, Hashyadeep has carried out senior-level assignments in Sales, Business Development, Revenue Management, and Marketing Communication within esteemed organizations. 

Before joining 3C IT SOLUTIONS & TELECOMS INDIA LTD, Hashyadeep was spearheading revenue growth at Vodafone Idea Limited, Mumbai as a GM Enterprise Business. In addition, he has also held Leadership roles at Tata Teleservices Limited, Bangalore, Tata Communications Limited Pune, and The Associated Cement Companies Ltd. Pune. 

He has expertise in SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Data Center, Hyper Cloud, Edge technology, IOT/IIOT, and Security products. His appointment is aligned with the company’s ongoing expansion Plans of the leadership team that further aims to drive strategies for Business growth, operational efficiency, Tech innovation, Customer-Centric Approach, Foster strong client relationships, Building Partnerships to develop alliances with technology vendors, software providers, and other integrators to develop revenue streams and increase market reach.

Optimistic about the appointment of Hashyadeep, Ranjit Maayengbam, founder and Current MD – Chairman  of  3C IT SOLUTIONS & TELECOMS INDIA LTD said, “It is Hashyadeep’s visionary approach to digital transformation and his deep technical expertise that has led us to put our trust in his capabilities. We look forward to his strong leadership skills that will significantly drive our organisation towards innovation and growth.”

Hashyadeep said, “Together, we will focus on leveraging advanced technologies and innovative service models to meet our clients' ever-evolving needs."

Topics: Appointments, #Movements

