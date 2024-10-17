Accenture Technology appoints Kishore Durg as Group Operating Officer

Kishore Durg who has succeeded Jeremy Oates as Group Operating Officer, is currently serving as the senior managing director – Accenture LearnVantage.

Accenture Technology has announced the appointment of Kishore Durg as the new Group Operating Officer – Technology, effective December 1. With 25 years of experience in the global technology industry, Durg is succeeding Jeremy Oates, who is set to retire in 2025. He served as group operating officer for Accenture Technology for more than a decade.

Durg is currently serving as senior managing director – Accenture LearnVantage, a role he will retain in addition to his new responsibilities. He will also continue as a member of Accenture’s Global Leadership Council.

Previously, Durg led the Accenture Operations Supply Chain, Industry X, and Networks businesses, where he brought the technology ecosystem to the forefront of how Accenture is differentiated in the market. Before that, he led the conceptualisation, development, and adoption of significant Accenture Cloud First platforms such as myNAV Cloud Platform, Green Cloud Advisor, and Sovereign Cloud Advisor.

In his other earlier roles at Accenture, Durg served as the Growth Strategy Lead for Technology where he led a very successful V&A strategy for Cloud First that resulted in more than 40 acquisitions. Durg was also the Director of Operations for Technology Global Delivery, Communications, Media Technology (CMT) Lead for India and Global Technology Lead for Accenture Operations.

Durg holds an M.S. degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Arlington, USA, and a B.E. degree in Computer Science from the University of Mysore. He is currently based in Bengaluru.