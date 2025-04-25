Acer elevates Indu Rashmi as Head of Human Resources

Indu Rashmi was serving as Senior Manager – Human Resources before stepping into her new role as Head of HR.

In a significant leadership move, Acer India has elevated Indu Rashmi to the role of Head – Human Resources, effective April 2025. The promotion marks a milestone in Indu’s career and underscores Acer’s continued commitment to recognising and nurturing in-house talent that drives its people-first agenda.

With over a decade of experience in human resource management, Indu brings a wealth of knowledge in talent development, organizational transformation, and employee engagement. Her leadership will be critical as Acer looks to strengthen its internal culture and workforce strategy to meet the evolving needs of the tech industry.

Driving Culture, Transformation, and Talent

In her new role, Indu will be responsible for steering Acer’s HR strategy, leading talent development initiatives, and overseeing organisational transformation programs. Her mandate also includes ensuring alignment between business goals and people practices, creating a workplace where innovation, inclusion, and high performance thrive.

Indu's elevation follows her impactful stint as Manager – Corporate Human Resources at Acer, where she played a pivotal role in introducing key HR policies and driving welfare initiatives that improved employee experience and reduced attrition. Her initiatives in employee satisfaction and retention earned her high recognition within the organization.

Notably, this is Indu’s second stint with Acer. Over the years, she has held multiple roles within the organization, including Senior Executive, Assistant Manager, and Manager, Corporate HR, making her elevation a natural progression of a journey defined by dedication and deep domain expertise.

She also briefly served with Capco as Manager – Human Capital, where she contributed to strategic HR planning and talent management in the consulting space. Indu began her career as a Project Trainee at Symphony Teleca, marking the start of a journey filled with continuous learning and leadership growth.

Acer’s decision to promote Indu highlights its focus on developing internal leadership pipelines and reinforcing a people-centric growth strategy. Her elevation sets an inspiring example for HR professionals and internal leaders navigating career growth within dynamic, innovation-led environments.