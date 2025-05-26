Adani appoints Preeti Jain as Chief People Officer for GCC

Preeti Jain joins Adani-GCC from Bharti Airtel, where she last served as VP – HR

Adani Group has appointed Preeti Jain as the Chief People Officer (CPO) of its Global Capability Center (GCC). In her new role, Jain will drive the group’s strategic initiative to build a world-class GCC focused on process excellence, innovation, and becoming an internal talent hub.

She will be responsible for building the GCC team, fostering a performance-driven culture, and spearheading transformation and automation initiatives to elevate the center’s operational capabilities. Jain joined the group in March 2025, though she announced her appointment recently on LinkedIn.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief People Officer at Adani-GCC!” she posted on LinkedIn.

Jain brings with her over 25 years of HR leadership experience across HR strategy, business partnering, talent management, performance, compensation, shared services, and automation. She has worked across diverse industries, including IT, telecom, and semiconductors, and across geographies such as the US, UK, China, and Southeast Asia.

Before joining Adani, she was VP – HR at Bharti Airtel, where she led strategic HR initiatives for the network team, built high-performing teams, and helped shape a positive work culture. She also served as Director – HR at Huawei Telecommunications India, heading HR for the company’s Consumer Business Group.

India’s Rising GCC Powerhouse

Jain’s appointment comes amid the rapid growth of Global Capability Centers in India, which are increasingly becoming hubs for digital innovation and enterprise transformation.

As of 2024, India hosts over 1,700 GCCs, employing 1.9 million professionals and generating $64.6 billion in revenue. Key hubs include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and the NCR. The sector is expected to grow to 2,400 GCCs and generate $105 billion in revenue by 2030, employing over 2.8 million people.

India’s rich talent pool, coupled with the rise of hybrid work models, AI and cybersecurity upskilling, and industry-academia partnerships, continues to make it a favored destination for global enterprises building future-ready operations.

“With 40% of digital transformation projects now being driven out of India’s GCCs, the country has become a key hub for high-value, technology-driven solutions,” as per a statement by the PIB.

Jain’s appointment is a reflection of Adani’s commitment to building a cutting-edge GCC aligned with these evolving global trends.