News: Adani Power onboards Amitabh Mishra as CHRO

Amitabh Mishra has succeeded Sanjay Argade in this role who is transitioning to a new role within the company.
An Indian multinational power and energy company, a subsidiary of Adani Group has onboarded Amitabh Mishra as the new Chief Human Resources Officer.

Mishra who assumed the role on January 30, has succeeded Sanjay Argade, who will be transitioning to a new role within the Adani portfolio, Adani Power said in an exchange filing.

Misha's role is "Full Time Employment as CHRO of the Company (categorised as Senior Management Personnel of the Company)," it said.

Adani Power in its third quarter result clocked a consolidated total revenue for Q3 FY25 higher by 11% at Rs. 14,833 Crore as compared to Rs. 13,355 Crore in Q3 FY24; primarily due to higher volume.

“Adani Power is well-positioned to benefit from the attractive opportunities in the Indian thermal power sector and to support its steadily growing power demand. Our high-quality asset portfolio, operating excellence, and execution capabilities set us apart and help us deliver consistent profitability and cash flows. We are taking steps ranging from backward integration into mining to improve our competitiveness and digitalization of our operations to enhance our future-readiness. Our unceasing focus on our ESG efforts has placed us amongst the top 15% of our global peers and earned us international recognition,” said S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited.

