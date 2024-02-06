News: Aditya Birla Money onboards Anju Jumde as Head - HR & Admin

Aditya Birla Money onboards Anju Jumde as Head - HR & Admin

With over two decades of experience, including nearly nine years within the Aditya Birla Group, Anju Jumde brings a wealth of expertise in human resources and administration to her new role.
Aditya Birla Money, an online share broker and a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, has recently appointed Anju Jumde as the Head of Human Resources & Administration.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of HR and Admin at Aditya Birla Money,” Jumde posted on LinkedIn post.

She comes with more than two decades of experience, including close to nine years at Aditya Birla Group. Before joining Aditya Birla Group, she worked with Royal Bank of Scotland Business as head of learning diversity for more than three years. Previously, she worked at Barclays Bank and Citibank. 

An alumnus of Welingkar Institute of Management, Jumde started her career with Citibank in 1997 as head-Citiphone West Cards.

Topics: Appointments, Leadership

