Advait Greenergy bolsters leadership, appoints Mallikarjuna B as new CEO

Mallikarjuna B has joined Advait Greenergy with over 15 years of experience in the green hydrogen ecosystem.
Advait Greenergy has appointed Mallikarjuna B as its new CEO. He is known for his comprehensive understanding of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, from PV plant sizing and power electronics to electrolysers, balance of plant, H2 storage systems, HVAC, dispensing, and fuel cell systems, including CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage) and Power to X technologies.

He has joined with over 15 years of expertise and a proven track record in renewable energy, strategic partnerships, and international business development to his role across European and German renewable energy companies.

Mallikarjuna is equipped with key skills including strategic international business partnerships, go-to-market strategy formulation, strategic pricing, cost optimisation/localisation, and a deep understanding of policy and regulations in India and key international geographies.

With roles as country manager and head of business Development across the Indian sub-continent, Middle East, Africa, and SouthEast Asia regions, he has achieved success in the deployment of large-scale utility Solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Green Hydrogen projects, and Digital Solutions for renewable energy projects.

