Ageas Federal Life Insurance appoints Jude Gomes as MD and CEO

Ageas Federal Life Insurance has announced the appointment of Jude Gomes as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, with the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Jude Gomes brings over 30 years of experience in senior positions in insurance and banking globally. He had successful stints as CEO at Manulife China Bank in the Philippines and more recently as CEO at Union Assurance PLC in Sri Lanka.

Before that, he was Chief Partnership Distribution Officer for Manulife in Vietnam, and at HSBC Head Office based out of Hong Kong. Previously, he was part of the core team that set up India’s first private Life Insurer, HDFC Standard Life Insurance and was also a founding member of HSBC Canara Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance in India. Until recently, based out of Hong Kong, Jude Gomes held the key position as Regional Director, Business Development at Ageas.

“With the support of our Board and all our employees, I will continue to uphold our core values of Care, Dare, Deliver, and Share for all our stakeholders. We will establish new benchmarks and strengthen our position in India's insurance landscape. I look forward to our new journey of growth and success - together - as Team Ageas Federal Life,” said Jude Gomes.

Mr. Jude holds an MDBA degree in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB-I)-IIB, Mumbai. He has also completed the Management Development Programme on Leadership Excellence from IIM Calcutta.