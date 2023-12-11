News: Aliaxis welcomes Jeyamalini Natesan as CHRO

Appointments

Aliaxis welcomes Jeyamalini Natesan as CHRO

Before joining Aliaxis, Jeyamalini Natesan worked with Huhtamaki, Navin Fluorine, AstraZeneca, PI Industries, S and P Foundation, and Citi in leadership role.
Aliaxis welcomes Jeyamalini Natesan as CHRO

Aliaxis, a global leader in advanced fluid management solutions that enable access to water and energy, recently welcomed Jeyamalini Natesan as its India CHRO.

She joined Aliaxis in September. “It has been very exciting as we are in the midst of a transformation Journey. This opens a whole new world of opportunities to experiment, learn, contribute and grow,” Jeyamalini posted on Linkedin.

Before joining Aliaxis, she worked as a ACSTH certified coach. Huhtamaki,Navin Fluorine, AstraZeneca, PI Industries, S and P Foundation, and Citi are other prominent organisations where she worked preciously.

She thanked her ex-colleagues, leaders, and her HR team at Huhtamaki India, for support and guidance I would not have achieved success in my career with Huhtamaki.

Jeyamalin has experience of working with global teams and large Indian business establishments as well as absolute start-ups on HR transformation projects, OD & change management initiatives; succession planning, talent management, union engagement, and best-in-class HR practices. 

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #HRCommunity, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy