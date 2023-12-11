Aliaxis welcomes Jeyamalini Natesan as CHRO

Before joining Aliaxis, Jeyamalini Natesan worked with Huhtamaki, Navin Fluorine, AstraZeneca, PI Industries, S and P Foundation, and Citi in leadership role.

Aliaxis, a global leader in advanced fluid management solutions that enable access to water and energy, recently welcomed Jeyamalini Natesan as its India CHRO.

She joined Aliaxis in September. “It has been very exciting as we are in the midst of a transformation Journey. This opens a whole new world of opportunities to experiment, learn, contribute and grow,” Jeyamalini posted on Linkedin.

Before joining Aliaxis, she worked as a ACSTH certified coach. Huhtamaki,Navin Fluorine, AstraZeneca, PI Industries, S and P Foundation, and Citi are other prominent organisations where she worked preciously.

She thanked her ex-colleagues, leaders, and her HR team at Huhtamaki India, for support and guidance I would not have achieved success in my career with Huhtamaki.

Jeyamalin has experience of working with global teams and large Indian business establishments as well as absolute start-ups on HR transformation projects, OD & change management initiatives; succession planning, talent management, union engagement, and best-in-class HR practices.