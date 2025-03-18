Allana Group appoints seasoned HR leader Abhimanyu Sen as CHRO

With over two decades of experience in human resources, Sen has an extensive background spanning multiple industries, including Financial Services, Motor Vehicle Manufacturing, Industrial Machinery Manufacturing, among others.

Allana Group, a leading exporter of branded processed food products and agro commodities, has announced the appointment of Abhimanyu Sen as its new Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). The company made the announcement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, marking a significant addition to its leadership team.

Welcoming Sen to the organization, Allana Group stated, "We are pleased to announce the joining of Mr. Abhimanyu Sen as Group CHRO." The appointment underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its human resource strategies as it continues to grow in the competitive global food processing and agro-export industry.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Sen shared on LinkedIn, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Group CHRO at Allana Group!" His appointment is expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategic insights to the organization’s HR functions, aligning with its long-term growth and workforce development goals.

With over two decades of experience in human resources, Sen has an extensive background spanning multiple industries, including Financial Services, Motor Vehicle Manufacturing, Industrial Machinery Manufacturing, Insurance, Professional Services, and Banking. His diverse expertise positions him well to drive Allana Group’s HR initiatives, focusing on talent acquisition, employee engagement, organizational development, and leadership effectiveness.

Prior to joining Allana Group, Sen held key HR leadership roles across various sectors, demonstrating a strong ability to build robust human capital strategies that align with business objectives. His leadership is expected to enhance the company’s people-centric culture, fostering a dynamic and high-performing workforce.

As Allana Group continues to expand its footprint in the global market, Sen’s leadership in human resources will play a critical role in shaping the company’s talent strategy and employee experience. His appointment signals the company’s focus on attracting and retaining top talent while ensuring a progressive HR framework that supports innovation and excellence.

Allana Group has long been recognized as a pioneer in the food processing and agro commodities sector, with a strong commitment to quality, sustainability, and global best practices. The addition of Sen to its leadership team is expected to further strengthen its people strategy, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

With his wealth of experience and expertise, Sen is set to lead Allana Group’s HR transformation journey, helping the organization navigate the evolving workforce landscape while maintaining its core values and vision for future growth.