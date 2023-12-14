Alvarez & Marsal appoints Ashish Bansal as MD and Co-leader of TAG

In his new role, Ashish Bansal brings over 20 years of financial due diligence experience across healthcare, life sciences, auto components, diversified industrials, consumer, and retail sectors.

Alvarez & Marsal, a leading management consulting firm, has announced the appointment of Ashish Bansal as the Managing Director and Co-leader of its India Global Transaction Advisory Group (TAG) practice, effective immediately.

Joining the leadership team, Ashish brings around 23 years of expertise across healthcare, life sciences, auto components, diversified industrials, consumer, and retail sectors. Most recently, he was working with KPMG India as a Partner and has been associated with KPMG India since 2004, holding several leadership roles, including Director and Associate Director. In his previous roles, he served Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. as the Assistant Manager and Ernst & Young as an Associate.

In his new role, Ashish will work closely with Bhavik Hathi, Managing Director at A&M, overseeing TAG expansions in Asia. They will both work alongside senior leaders based in Australia and China.

Welcoming Ashish to the leadership board, Paul Aversano, MD and Global Practice Leader of A&M’s Global TAG, said, "In another strategic move, we have augmented our capabilities geographically and extended our global network of boots-on-the-ground transaction professionals for helping private equity (PE) and corporate clients become successful investors. Ashish’s appointment demonstrates Global TAG’s continued commitment to elevating capabilities in India in anticipation of growing market demand and doubling our business over the next two years."

Vikram Utamsingh, Country Leader and MD for A&M India added, "The PE market in India is currently outperforming all of Asia and was the only country in the region that returned more PE distributions in 2023 than in 2022. Ashish, together with Bhavik, strengthens our ability to help clients capitalize on these market conditions."

Bhavik and Ashish commented, “With the recognition of India as the fastest-growing large economy, we see significant transaction advisory opportunities for private equity and corporate clients. As Co-leaders, we will leverage A&M’s trusted advisor position to continue Global TAG’s strategic growth plan in India. We see an increased focus by investors on the evaluation of value-creation opportunities in addition to dealing with risks. A&M’s operator mindset and integrated delivery approach are better placed to help clients maximize value and drive change.”