Alvarez & Marsal India names Himanshu Bajaj as MD and Country Co-leader

A&M India has appointed Himanshu Bajaj as MD and Co-Country Leader. Himanshu, an engineer and financial analyst, was recently serving as the CEO and Business Head at BYJU's Tuition Centre.

Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has appointed Himanshu Bajaj as a Managing Director Co-Leader, effective from January 2024. He will collaborate closely with Vikram Utamsingh, MD, and Country Leader, to drive business growth and talent expansion in the region.

Himanshu, who recently served as the CEO and Business Head of BYJU's Tuition Centre, brings over two decades of consulting and business experience. With expertise in operational transformations, end-to-end value enhancements, and sales and marketing optimization, he will strengthen the business growth strategy of the management consulting firm.

In his previous roles, Himanshu served Kearney as the Head of Asia, Consumer, and Retail Practice for over 16 years. He also worked with TSMG as a Consultant and Federal Express as a Revenue Management Analyst at the beginning of his career.

Welcoming Himanshu to the leadership team, Bryan Marsal, CEO, and Co-founder of A&M, said, 'Himanshu’s appointment demonstrates the firm’s continued commitment to investing in people, achieving scale, and positioning for growth in support of clients in India and around the world. A&M India’s expanding talent base and offerings align with our operational heritage, enhance our integrated platform, and represent the next phase of our global strategic growth plan.'

Utamsingh also welcomed his Co-leader Himanshu, stating, 'We are growing our firm in India to meet a high level of demand and expanding our transformation and digital capabilities across sectors. We expect to double the number of India-based Managing Directors over the next 24 months. I am delighted to welcome Himanshu and look forward to jointly leading our India business.'

Luis de Lucio, MD, and Head of Growth Markets said, 'Adding Himanshu to our team aligns with our strategy for leveraging innovation, growing consumer demand, rising per capita income levels, and strong investment incentives we see across India. Himanshu’s expertise bolsters our ability to help corporates, private equity (PE) firms, and organisations find solutions to complex problems such as growth acceleration, supply chain management, and manufacturing alternatives. Our plans are ambitious. Our India team is expanding and ready.'

Himanshu added, 'Over the next several decades, India will experience tremendous growth and become the leading market for corporate and investment activity. As established and early-stage organisations across multiple sectors seek significant value creation, they will require support in solving complex strategic and operational problems. A&M’s operational heritage combined with its breadth of offerings, including corporate finance and restructuring, financial due diligence, and disputes and investigations, is a key market differentiator.”