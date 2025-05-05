Arvind Fashions appoints Lisa Basumatari as Head - Talent and OD

As talent and organisational development head at Arvind Fashions, Lisa Basumatari is responsible for partnering, collaborating, and driving people practices with the team at Arvind Fashions Limited.

Arvind Fashions, the powerhouse behind some of India’s most iconic fashion brands, has announced the appointment of Lisa Basumatari as Head – Talent and Organisational Development (OD). She joined the company in April 2025 and steps into a pivotal role at a time when the company is charting new territory in its growth journey.

Basumatari’s appointment comes as Arvind Fashions, known for housing brands like Flying Machine, Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and U.S. Polo Assn., is actively diversifying its offerings. Most recently, the company announced plans to venture into the sneaker manufacturing segment, starting with the U.S. Polo brand. This expansion signals Arvind’s intent to deepen its foothold in lifestyle and casual wear categories, while also investing in strong people practices to support future growth.

Sharing her excitement on LinkedIn, Lisa wrote, “I'm delighted to inform you that I've joined Arvind Fashions Limited as Head - Talent and OD. I'm always grateful for the encouragement. Thank you for the opportunity, Rohith Kumar.” She added that she is looking forward to partnering, collaborating, and driving people practices alongside the team at Arvind Fashions.

With nearly two decades of experience across talent management, learning and OD, leadership development, and organisational effectiveness, Lisa brings a strong track record of aligning HR strategy with business goals. Her career has spanned leadership development across all organisational levels, campus hiring and development, and leading change management initiatives.

Before joining Arvind Fashions, Lisa served as General Manager – People Resources at McDonald’s India, where she initially joined as Deputy General Manager. In her previous roles, she has worked with RBL Bank, Reliance Retail, and SMEcorner, where she held various senior positions, particularly focused on talent building and capability enhancement. Her strategic approach to organisational development has earned her recognition for creating future-ready workforces that support business agility and long-term growth.

In her new role at Arvind Fashions, Lisa is expected to shape and execute talent strategies that will support business offsites, leadership interventions, and change management programs. As the company evolves, her focus on building robust leadership pipelines and cultivating a high-performance culture will be instrumental in driving transformation.

Lisa’s appointment follows the recent onboarding of Rohith Kumar as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) in February this year—another key leadership hire that signals Arvind Fashions’ commitment to strengthening its people-first philosophy. Together, these strategic appointments aim to reinforce the company's long-term HR vision in an evolving retail and fashion landscape.

Founded in 1931, Arvind Fashions has been a pioneer in shaping India’s fashion story. From introducing denim to Indian consumers through Flying Machine to bringing Arrow—the country’s first international formal wear brand—into the mainstream, the company has consistently led the way in fashion innovation. With a rich legacy and a future-focused mindset, Arvind Fashions continues to set benchmarks in style, sustainability, and customer experience.

As the company looks to its next phase of growth, the addition of leaders like Lisa Basumatari highlights its resolve to not only stay ahead of fashion trends but also build a resilient and future-ready workforce that can power its ambitious goals.