Arvind Fashions appoints Rohith Kumar as CHRO

Rohith Kumar, an industry veteran with over a decade of HR leadership experience, previously served as Chief People Officer at Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd.
Indian lifestyle company Arvind Fashions Limited which owns brands like Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger has appointed Rohith Kumar as the new chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective February.

Confirming his new role Rohith posted on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at Arvind Fashions Limited!”

He joins Arvind Fashions from Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd where he last worked as Chief People Officer.

An alumnus of Alliance Business School, Bangalore, Rohith brings more than a decade of industry experience. His career span includes his tenure at HyperCity Retail, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Landmark Group.

He is an experienced head of human resources with a demonstrated history of working in the retail industry. Skilled in management, career management, organisational development, recruiting, and human resources. 

In another development, Arvind Fashions reported a 58.20% increase in its third quarter profit to Rs 47.65 crore.

