Asian Development Bank appoints Mio Oka as country director for India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) which started operations in India in 1986 has appointed Japanese national Mio Oka as its new Country Director for India. She has succeeded Takeo Konishi who has been promoted as ADB Director General for South Asia at the Manila headquarters.

An alumnus of the London School of Economics, Oka has almost three decades of professional experience, including over 18 years with ADB, where she has served in various capacities since joining as a project specialist in the Mekong Department in 2005. After serving as an advisor to the President for about 6 years, she held a managerial role as a director in the agriculture and natural resources sector and covered the South Asia region and Emerging Areas team for more than 7 years.

Before her tenure at ADB, ka worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and Japan International Cooperation Agency Bangladesh Office.

Oka will take charge of steering ADB operations in India and fostering relations with the government and the country’s other development partners. In her new role, she will lead the implementation of ADB’s country partnership strategy, 2023–2027 that is designed to catalyze robust, climate-resilient, and inclusive private sector-led growth in India. This will be achieved through accelerated structural transformation and job creation, promotion of climate-resilient green growth, and enhanced social and economic inclusiveness.

“I eagerly look forward to further solidifying our strong partnership with the government and other stakeholders, channeling my efforts into pioneering solutions, to support the country’s priority agenda,” said Oka.