Atul Jain appointed as MD & CEO of Aptech Ltd

Aptech Ltd, a well-known name in vocational training, has announced the appointment of Atul Jain as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. This move shows Aptech’s commitment to growth and adapting to industry changes.

Atul Jain has over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, operations, and business strategy. He has held key roles at Orient Electric Ltd and Samsung Electronics in India and Korea, where he led successful projects and initiatives. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from IIT-Delhi and an MBA from IIM-Calcutta. He has also contributed to industry groups such as the Indian Fan Manufacturers Association (IFMA).

Sharing his excitement, Jain said, “I am grateful to lead Aptech Ltd at this important time. It’s a great opportunity and responsibility. I look forward to working with the team, fostering collaboration, and taking Aptech to new heights. We will keep innovating and creating value for everyone connected to Aptech.”

Jain’s appointment comes as Aptech aims to set new goals and strengthen its training programs while staying true to its mission and values.

About Aptech Limited

Founded in 1986, Aptech Ltd has been a leader in vocational training and now has more than 840 centres worldwide. The company offers courses in IT, media, beauty, aviation, and more, serving both individuals and businesses. Aptech’s dedication has earned recognitions such as the Great Place to Work certification and the Golden Peacock National Training Award.