Awfis elevates Sumit Lakhani as Chief Executive Officer

Lakhani’s appointment signals Awfis’ continued focus on operational excellence and customer-centric innovation as it scales its presence in India’s dynamic flex workspace market.

Awfis Space Solutions, a publicly listed workspace solutions company, has announced the elevation of Sumit Lakhani as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Lakhani will focus on P&L, daily operations, customer-centric initiatives, sales, marketing, and supply acquisition. This strategic leadership transition marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and is designed to strengthen its operational focus and execution capabilities further.

A member of the core leadership team since inception, Lakhani has played a pivotal role in shaping Awfis’ brand, customer experience, and go-to-market strategy. His elevation is a progression aligned with the company’s vision for sustained growth and enhanced agility in a dynamic business environment.

Prior to joining Awfis, Lakhani held several senior positions across investment banking, asset management, and IT services in reputed organisations like Yes Bank, ST Asset Management, and Tesco.

An alumnus of the S.P. Jain Centre of Management, Lakhani is recognised for combining analytical acumen with creative, forward-thinking approaches—qualities that have earned him numerous accolades across the industry.

With the new and strengthened leadership structure, Awfis will continue to advance its mission of delivering high-impact, tech-enabled workspace solutions while deepening its geographic and service line footprint. The company is poised to scale its operations, enhance its enterprise offerings, and expand into emerging markets.

“This leadership transition is a significant step forward in our journey of scaling Awfis into a futuristic, world-class organisation. Sumit has played a key role in Awfis’ growth story, consistently demonstrating a deep understanding of our business, customers, and culture. His ability to lead with clarity, collaborate across teams, and drive innovation makes him uniquely equipped to take on this role. I am confident that Sumit’s leadership will ensure continued momentum and executional excellence across the ecosystem.” said Amit Ramani, Founder & CMD, Awfis.

“Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of growing with the company—from its early startup days to becoming India’s leading flex workspace provider. I look forward to deepening our impact, scaling new heights, and continuing to deliver differentiated value to our clients, partners, and teams. Together, we will build on our strong foundation and unlock new opportunities that define the future of work in India.” said Lakhani.

Amit will continue to be at the helm of Ramani as Founder and Chairman & Managing Director, provide overarching strategic direction, ensuring Awfis stays at the forefront of innovation and long-term value creation. His focus will be on company growth, new business initiatives, Awfis Transform (Design and Build), as well as overseeing core enabling functions such as Finance, HR, Legal, and Administration. Amit’s leadership will guide the next phase of expansion, capital efficiency, and multi-line diversification, anchoring Awfis as a future-ready enterprise.