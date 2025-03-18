Bajaj Auto extends leadership tenure of Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra

Alongside Bindra’s reappointment, Bajaj Auto also confirmed the extension of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj’s tenure as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for another five years.

Pune-based automaker Bajaj Auto Ltd has announced the reappointment of Olympic gold medalist and entrepreneur Abhinav Bindra as a non-executive independent director for a second five-year term. The board of directors approved the extension, which will be effective from May 20, 2025, following shareholder approval. Bindra’s current tenure is set to conclude on May 19, 2025.

The decision to extend Bindra’s tenure underscores Bajaj Auto’s commitment to leveraging his expertise in leadership, high-performance strategies, and innovation. A distinguished sportsman, Bindra is India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist and has since built a reputation as an entrepreneur and advocate for sports science and mental resilience. His continued presence on the board aligns with Bajaj Auto’s focus on excellence and innovation in a rapidly evolving industry.

Alongside Bindra’s reappointment, Bajaj Auto also confirmed the extension of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj’s tenure as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for another five years. His new term will commence on April 1, 2025, after his current term ends on March 31, 2025, and is also subject to shareholder approval. Under Rajiv Bajaj’s leadership, Bajaj Auto has solidified its position as one of India’s premier two- and three-wheeler manufacturers, expanding its global footprint while pioneering innovations in electric and fuel-based mobility solutions.

In another significant move, Bajaj Auto’s board has sanctioned an additional capital infusion of up to ₹1,500 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd (BACL). The investment, which will be implemented in tranches during the financial year 2025-26, will be structured through equity capital, preference capital, or subordinated debt. This move is designed to support BACL’s growth and ensure its capital adequacy as it scales operations in the vehicle financing sector.

BACL, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), was established on December 6, 2021, and commenced operations on January 1, 2024. As a 100% captive finance subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, it specializes in financing vehicles manufactured and marketed by Bajaj Auto and its subsidiaries. With its assets under management (AUM) expected to grow significantly in FY25-26, the additional capital infusion will help BACL meet regulatory capital adequacy norms and sustain its expansion. The subsidiary recently completed a phased national rollout in FY24-25, positioning itself for further growth in the competitive vehicle financing market.

These strategic decisions—extending the leadership tenures of Rajiv Bajaj and Abhinav Bindra while reinforcing BACL’s financial strength—reflect Bajaj Auto’s focus on stability and growth. The reappointment of Bindra, in particular, highlights the company’s recognition of the value of diverse leadership expertise, blending corporate acumen with high-performance sports insights.

As Bajaj Auto navigates a transformative period in the automotive sector, these leadership and financial initiatives are expected to bolster the company’s market standing, drive innovation, and ensure long-term sustainability in an increasingly dynamic business environment.