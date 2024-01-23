Bajaj Finance welcomes Amit Sharma as HR head of its microfinance business

In his second stint with Bajaj Finance, Amit Sharma joined the company from Jio where he worked as vice president of HR.

Bajaj Finance has recently onboarded Amit Sharma as the new HR head for its microfinance business. This is his second stint with the finance company. Previously, he worked with Bajaj Housing Finance as a national head HR partner.

In his previous role, Sharma worked with Jio as vice president of human resources from July 2022 to January 2024.

“Absolutely thrilled to announce the next chapter in my professional journey! I am delighted to share that I have taken on the role of Head HR for the Microfinance Business at Bajaj Finance. Returning for my second innings at this dynamic organization feels like coming back to what I love most,” Sharma posted on Linkedin.

Sharma is an astute and result-oriented professional with more than 20 years of enriching experience working in diverse working environments like housing finance companies, NBFC, telecom, insurance, media, auto-manufacturing, defence (Indian Army), and NGO sector.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.