Bharti Airtel appoints Gopal Vittal as vice chairman

Bharti Airtel Ltd has announced the appointment of Gopal Vittal as Vice Chairman. As part of a structured succession process, Gopal, in addition to the Managing Director, is also being appointed Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd.

In this role, while continuing to lead the India business, he will take on broader telecom responsibilities across the group. Gopal will be appointed to the Board of Airtel Africa Plc as the Bharti nominee director to provide strategic guidance. In addition, he will be responsible for driving group synergies in select areas such as Network strategy, digital & technology, procurement and talent.

On January 1, 2026, Gopal will move into the role of Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Shashwat Sharma currently Chief Operation Officer, will be appointed MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel Ltd on January 1, 2026. In preparation for this role, he is being appointed CEO designate of the Company. As the CEO designate, Shashwat will be responsible for the entire end-to-end consumer business. Gopal will be responsible for mentoring and grooming Shashwat to take over as MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel said, Airtel, “India’s foremost corporate entity, has had a distinguished record of well thought out structured succession planning. I am pleased with the succession and transition plan of leadership at Airtel and there could not have been a better time for Airtel to unveil the new arrangement where change and continuity will go hand in hand.”

In addition to Gopal’ appointment to new role, Airtel also announced Rakesh Bharti Mittal, having served Airtel for 9 years in his current term, will move on to the boards of Indus Towers Limited and Bharti Hexacom Limited. Rajan Bharti Mittal returns to Airtel to be the Bharti Board nominee with immediate effect.