Biswaroop Mukherjee joins Reliance Industries’ Battery Business as CHRO

Biswaroop Mukherjee steps into the role at a time when the Reliance Industries is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Biswaroop Mukherjee has taken on a new role at the Battery Business of Reliance Industries, marking a significant chapter in his career. Effective July, he has joined the organisation as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO).

Mukherjee steps into this role following a brief stint at Aker Solutions, a company that delivers integrated products, services, and solutions to the global energy industry. At Aker, he served as Vice President – People and Transformation.

With over two decades of HR leadership experience across geographies and industries, Mukherjee brings deep expertise in organisation design, change and transformation management, talent strategy, rewards, executive coaching, and building high-performing teams. He is an internationally experienced HR leader, certified executive coach, and Hogan Assessor and Coach, with a strong track record of delivering results through multicultural teams across Asia, the Middle East, ASEAN, Russia, Europe, and Africa in both commercial and manufacturing setups.

Prior to Aker Solutions, Mukherjee led the HR function for Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle Business, overseeing human resources across operations, commercial, engineering, and product divisions in India and global subsidiaries.

Mukherjee joins Reliance Industries at a critical juncture. The company is investing over USD 10 billion (INR 75,000 crore) to build a comprehensive ecosystem for New Energy and New Materials, aiming to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035. His deep experience in transformational HR leadership will be instrumental in supporting this bold vision.