BMRCL names IAS officer Maheshwar Rao M as new MD

The official notification published via regional newspapers stated, “Shri M Maheshwar Rao, IAS, assumed charge as Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited today (12.01.2024). Prior to this, he held the position of Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Department of Space, Bengaluru. Sri M. Maheshwar Rao holds a BA in Mathematics, Economics, and Statistics from Nizam College, Hyderabad Central University, a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Hyderabad, and a Master’s in Public Management from NUS & Harvard University. He held several positions in the Karnataka Government, serving as Deputy Commissioner in Mandya, Mangalore, Belagavi, and Hassan. He also worked as Managing Director of Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation and Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. He was also the Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment, Information & Public Relations, Industry & Commerce Department, Government of Karnataka.”

Rao will drive the growth and expansion of BMRCL, which recently achieved over 2 crore ridership and generated a revenue of INR 55 crore. He will oversee the further development of metro lines across the state, as approved for phase 3A and 3B.”