BMW Group India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as President and CEO

Hardeep Singh Brar has succeeded Vikram Pawah, who is taking charge as Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.

BMW Group India has announced the appointment of Hardeep Singh Brar as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 September 2025. Brar succeeds Vikram Pawah, who is taking charge as Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand, the company said in a press statement.

Brar brings more than thirty years of experience in the Indian automotive industry, having held numerous senior management positions. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India.

Brar's diverse experience included leading core functions such as sales, marketing, customer experience, network development, and corporate strategy across several brands, including Maruti-Suzuki, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, General Motors, Nissan Motor, and Great Wall Motor Company.

Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group, said, "India is among the fastest growing markets for BMW Group and an important pillar of our long-term success strategy for the region. Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar holds vast expertise and an intricate understating of Indian automotive industry to lead this dynamic market and strengthen BMW Group's operations here."

Brar, an automobile industry veteran, holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School's Senior Executive Leadership Program.

Pawah has been with the BMW Group since 2017 and has successfully led the company's operations in both India and Australia. In recent years, Pawah has firmly focused BMW Group India's attention on expanding its market share through new opportunities and target groups, and on taking electric mobility, digitalisation, retail experience, and customer centricity to the next level, the company stated.