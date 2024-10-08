News: BOBCARD appoints Ravindra Rai M as MD and CEO

BOBCARD LIMITED, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has appointed Ravindra Rai M as Managing Director & CEO. Before being elevated as MD and CEO, Rai served as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of BOBCARD LIMITED.

In his new role, he will now lead the company’s strategic initiatives to solidify its presence as a key player in the credit card industry. Rai will also focus on driving business growth while strengthening the company’s risk management framework, enhancing customer experience, and curating an innovative product portfolio.

Rai brings nearly three decades of extensive experience in the Banking and Financial Services Industry.  He held various key roles throughout his distinguished career, including General Manager at Bank of Baroda. 

Before joining BOBCARD, Rai spent over 15 years at Vijaya Bank, where he managed rural and corporate banking branches, oversaw strategic regions, and contributed significantly to the bank's corporate office and overseas operations in the Middle East.

“With a strong focus on innovation and a commitment to product excellence, I look forward to building on our tradition of success and guiding BOBCARD LIMITED toward a future of continued growth and achievement,” said Rai.

