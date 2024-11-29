News: Borosil Renewables appoints Melwyn Moses as CEO

Borosil Renewables appoints Melwyn Moses as CEO

Borosil Renewables has announced the appointment of Melwyn Moses as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2, 2024.

With a career spanning leadership roles across global organisations, Moses brings a wealth of experience to the company. At UPL Corporation, he excelled as Global HSE Head and Global Formulations Head, driving innovation and operational efficiency. His professional journey also includes stints with Merisant, Zeneca & Syngenta, PepsiCo India Holdings, and REIL Products Ltd., where he delivered impactful results.

Recognised for his expertise in cost reduction, technology adoption, and sustainability, Moses is set to guide Borosil Renewables into a transformative era. During its meeting on November 28, 2024, the company's board approved his appointment, marking a strategic move to strengthen its leadership and future growth.

