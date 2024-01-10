Bragg Gaming appoints Simon Dudnjik as CHRO

As CHRO of the company, Simon Dudnjik will be responsible for overseeing people functions at the Company’s offices in Las Vegas, Reno, London, Malta, Toronto, and Chennai.

Bragg Gaming Group, a global iGaming technology and content provider, announced the appointment of Simon Dudnjik as chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective January 1.

At Bragg, Dudnjik will be focused on managing and expanding the Company’s growing workforce across multiple locations, including in Ljubljana, Slovenia, where he will be based, as well as overseeing people functions at the Company’s offices in Las Vegas, Reno, London, Malta, Toronto and Chennai.

Dudnjik has joined Bragg after spending over 12 years in senior roles at leading sports betting technology company Sportradar Group AG, most recently as VP, People Partnering. He brings over a decade of people management experience to the role.

“As we grow it is essential that we continue to attract the right talent in all of our offices, and that we continue to build on our strong company culture. With Dudnjik’s many years of experience building motivated, successful teams in the international iGaming technology sector, I am delighted to now welcome Simon into the senior leadership team at Bragg to help us meet and exceed our ambitious growth targets,” said Matevž Mazij, Chief Executive Officer at Bragg.

“I have long been aware of Bragg – formerly known as Oryx Gaming here in Slovenia – and its reputation as a tier 1 technology employer in the region, so I am honored to now be joining the team as CHRO,” said Dudnjik.