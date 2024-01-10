News: Bragg Gaming appoints Simon Dudnjik as CHRO

Appointments

Bragg Gaming appoints Simon Dudnjik as CHRO

As CHRO of the company, Simon Dudnjik will be responsible for overseeing people functions at the Company’s offices in Las Vegas, Reno, London, Malta, Toronto, and Chennai.
Bragg Gaming appoints Simon Dudnjik as CHRO

Bragg Gaming Group, a global iGaming technology and content provider, announced the appointment of Simon Dudnjik as chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective January 1.

At Bragg, Dudnjik will be focused on managing and expanding the Company’s growing workforce across multiple locations, including in Ljubljana, Slovenia, where he will be based, as well as overseeing people functions at the Company’s offices in Las Vegas, Reno, London, Malta, Toronto and Chennai.

Dudnjik has joined Bragg after spending over 12 years in senior roles at leading sports betting technology company Sportradar Group AG, most recently as VP, People Partnering. He brings over a decade of people management experience to the role.

“As we grow it is essential that we continue to attract the right talent in all of our offices, and that we continue to build on our strong company culture. With Dudnjik’s many years of experience building motivated, successful teams in the international iGaming technology sector, I am delighted to now welcome Simon into the senior leadership team at Bragg to help us meet and exceed our ambitious growth targets,” said Matevž Mazij, Chief Executive Officer at Bragg.

“I have long been aware of Bragg – formerly known as Oryx Gaming here in Slovenia – and its reputation as a tier 1 technology employer in the region, so I am honored to now be joining the team as CHRO,” said Dudnjik.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #HRCommunity, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

Time to stop praising long working hours and start prioritising work-life balance

Time to stop praising long working hours and start prioritising work-life balance

Corporate hero worship

Corporate hero worship

Top workplace wellness trends to watch for in 2024

Top workplace wellness trends to watch for in 2024

Employees resist office return as they don't want to face with their bosses: Study

Employees resist office return as they don't want to face with their bosses: Study

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy