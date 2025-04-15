Cashfree Payments appoints Piyush Anchliya as its chief financial officer

Payments company Cashfree Payments announced the appointment of Piyush Anchliya as its Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Piyush will be responsible for driving financial strategy, optimising operations, and supporting the company’s next phase of strategic growth. He will report to Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-founder, Cashfree Payments. Piyush succeeds Vikas Guru, as CFO of Cashfree Payments.

He is a seasoned finance leader with over 15 years of national and international experience across investment banking, corporate finance, corporate strategy, and M&A. He has held senior roles across India, and the US—including at Barclays and IDFC / Bandhan Group. Most recently, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Bandhan AMC (previously IDFC Asset Management Company). Piyush holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and a B.Tech. from IIT Kharagpur.

With a career defined by versatility and strategic impact, Piyush brings a cross-functional lens that extends beyond traditional finance. His expertise in both public and private markets, coupled with a strong focus on sustainable growth, will play a key role in advancing Cashfree Payments’ financial and strategic objectives.

Piyush joins Cashfree Payments at a pivotal time, as the company strengthens its leadership with three key RBI licenses—PA-PG, PA-CB, and PPI—reinforcing its position as a trusted, compliant fintech partner. Processing $80 billion annually for over 800,000 businesses, Cashfree continues to innovate in payments and beyond with solutions like Secure ID, its advanced identity verification stack. The company recently raised $53 million in a funding round led by KRAFTON and Apis Growth Fund II.

Welcoming Piyush to the Cashfree Payments family, Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-founder, Cashfree Payments, "As we enter the next phase of growth, Piyush’s valuable experience across financial services industry— will be key to scaling sustainably and strengthening our financial foundation. We are excited to have him on board as we continue building the trusted financial backbone for businesses of all sizes.”

“This is an exciting time to join Cashfree Payments as it continues to drive innovation in India’s fintech space. I am looking forward to advancing our strategic priorities, creating value for our stakeholders, and contributing to our mission of delivering the best in payments to businesses across the ecosystem,” said Piyush.