Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as new MD

Castrol India has appointed Kedar Lele as the new managing director (MD), effective November 1. His appointment will be effective for five years.

Kedar has succeeded Sandeep Sangwan who will assume the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer at Castrol headquarters in London from November 1.

Kedar joins Castrol India after a two-decade-long career at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he last served as the Executive Director of the company, responsible for Sales & Customer Development, in South Asia.

Kedar is a well-rounded business leader and has over two decades of experience across Advertising, Internet companies, FMCG Marketing, Sales & Customer Development, and General Management.

Commenting on the appointment, Rakesh Makhija, Chairman, Castrol India Limited, said, “Kedar’s vast experience in driving growth and leading large teams in complex markets makes him an outstanding choice to lead Castrol India. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sandeep for his exceptional leadership over the past few years. His contributions have been invaluable in strengthening our position in the market, and we wish him success in his new global role.”

“Castrol is a widely recognised brand in the lubricants industry, and I am very excited to lead Castrol India in its next leg of growth and transformation. A key priority for me will be to continue to expand our portfolio coupled with effective deployment models to drive business growth. We will continue to use our trusted brand, innovative product portfolio and cutting-edge technology to stay at the forefront of India’s mobility sector. My experience of working with different categories and geographies has prepared me well to build winning teams while cultivating a spirit of innovation and discipline of execution excellence that aligns with Castrol’s ambitious growth plans," said Kedar.