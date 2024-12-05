CEAT Tyres appoints Debashish Roy as Chief Digital Transformation Officer

CEAT, a leading tyre manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Debashish Roy as its Chief Digital Transformation Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Debashish brings over 15 years of experience in digital innovation and transformation. Most recently, he served as Director and Head of Transformation, Digital Innovation, and Customer Experience at Pfizer for more than three years. Previously, he held key roles including Head of Digital Health Innovation at Abbott, Engagement Manager for Consulting and Customer Experience at PwC, and Senior Management Consultant for Healthcare at Cognizant. Earlier in his career, he worked with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Zydus Cadila, and Cognizant Technology Solutions.

On the academic front, Debashish earned an MBA in Strategy and Operations Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai. He also holds several notable certifications, including the Abbott FLDP Leadership Programme, Fellow of the Academy for Healthcare Management, and credentials in Accountable Care Organisations, Health Insurance Exchanges, and the Affordable Care Act.

Welcoming Debashish to the leadership team, Amit Tolani, CEO of CEAT Specialty, said, “We are delighted to welcome Debashish to the CEAT family. His extensive experience in digital transformation and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision of enhancing customer experiences through technological advancements. I am confident that his strategic vision and leadership will significantly contribute to CEAT's growth and further strengthen our market position in the industry.”

Debashish added, “I am excited to join CEAT and embark on this new journey. My focus will be on innovating for a safer, better world by leveraging technology and empowering people. By connecting, collaborating, and delivering, I believe we can inspire and nurture the human spirit, building a strong foundation for sustainable growth and establishing CEAT as a leader in digital innovation.”

With expertise in digital transformation strategy, data and analytics, project management, product and process innovation, change management, ecosystem partnerships, new business strategy, and cross-functional team leadership, Debashish is set to drive CEAT's digital initiatives towards next level of growth.