Cholamandalam Investment onboards Jeeva Balakrishnan as CHRO

Appointments

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola) has appointed Jeeva Balakrishnan as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). His appointment to the post has been effective since November.

In this role, Balakrishnan will be responsible for leading the people's agenda to drive the vision of Chola.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited!,’ he posted on Linkedin.

With over two decades of experience, Balakrishnan has joined Chola from Reliance Retail where he spent more than 9 years. In his most recent role with Reliance Retail, he worked as SVP and chief talent officer and focused on building a talent marketplace and fostering a coaching culture. 

Previously, he also held significant roles at Raymond Limited, and Hiranandani Group of Companies among others.

He comes with expertise in human resource strategy, leadership development, executive coaching, EX/CX/SX - Experience Design, future of work, organisational effectiveness development, HR legal compliance, talent liberation, talent market place, strategic agility, talent development, human technology partnership, cultural transformation, performance enablement, employee relations, and organisation design.

Jagriti Kumari

