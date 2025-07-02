CHRO reshuffle at DCM Shriram: Hameed Jung to head Bioseed Genetics Business

Hameed ung takes over the role following the reported departure of IVS Ranganath, Head HR – India, Bioseed Genetics Business, who has decided to move on to explore new opportunities.

In a recent leadership reshuffle, DCM Shriram has appointed Hameed Jung as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for its Bioseed Genetics Business, effective July 1. He will be based in Hyderabad.

Jung takes over the role following the reported departure of IVS Ranganath, Head HR – India, Bioseed Genetics Business, who has decided to move on to explore new opportunities. In his new capacity, Jung will report to Sreekanth Chundi, Executive Director and Business Head – Bioseed, with a dotted-line reporting to Sandeep Girotra, Executive Director and Group CHRO, DCM Shriram.

Before this appointment, Jung was serving as Vice President – HR, Group Talent and Learning Head at DCM Shriram. He joined the diversified conglomerate in 2022 and has played a key role in shaping talent and leadership development initiatives across the group.

Jung brings with him over two decades of rich HR experience, having previously worked with leading organisations including Baxter International, GE, GE Power, General Motors, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. He holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

DCM Shriram’s Bioseed Genetics business is focused on agricultural biotechnology, with a strong emphasis on the development and commercialisation of high-yielding hybrid seeds and innovative agri-technologies. The business supports farmers by enhancing productivity and sustainability in key crop segments.

Jung’s appointment signals the company’s continued investment in strengthening its HR leadership to support business transformation and future growth, especially in its agri-biotech vertical.