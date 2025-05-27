Citi elevates Prashant Thakker as head of corporate bank for South and Southeast Asia

In his more than two decades in the banking industry, Prashant Thakker previously worked with Standard Chartered Bank and ICICI Bank.

Citigroup has elevated Prashant Thakker as head of the corporate bank for South- and Southeast Asia, effective immediately, reported Reuters, referring to an internal memo. Currently, he heads Citi's Capital Management for North Asia, South Asia, and Japan clusters, which cover 16 countries and account for global loan assets over $40 billion.

In his new role, Thakker will look after Citi’s Asia South markets comprising India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing the business strategy, financial performance, talent development and execution for Citi's Asia South Corporate Bank across local corporate, financial institution, public sector and global network banking businesses, the memo showed.

Thakker, who joined Citi as a Senior banker in 2007 based in Mumbai covering leading corporate houses across Infrastructure, Mobility, and Retail sectors, brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services wagon (Corporate Finance, Leverage Finance, Credit Risk, Capital Management, Internal Audit). He moved to Hong Kong in 2013.

He will report to Jason Rekate and John Chirico, both Global Co-Heads of Corporate Banking, and Amol Gupte, Head of Asia South Cluster, the memo showed.

This is the second leadership appointment at Citi this month after the bank appointed Wyatt Crowell as Head of North America Citi Commercial Bank (NAM CCB). Wyatt assumed his role in May 2025 and reports to the Head of CCB, Tasnim Ghiawadwala and Citibank N.A. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Head of NAM, Sunil Garg.

Based in New York, Wyatt joins Citi from HSBC where he has been the Head of US Commercial Banking since 2015. Before joining HSBC, Wyatt was at Barclays and served as the Co-Head of U.K. and Ireland Corporate Banking Coverage as well as Head of Global Multinational Corporates. He started his career at J.P. Morgan in investment banking, holding various roles in M&A and mid-corporate investment banking

In another development, Citi CEO Jane Fraser will present at Bernstein’s 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 29.