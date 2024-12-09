Citi Group promotes 344 executives to MDs in 2024

Citi Group has announced the promotion of 344 executives to Managing Directors for 2024, marking one of the largest cohorts in its history.

“This year, 344 of our colleagues, based in 29 countries, have achieved the MD milestone, up from 304 colleagues last year. This represents one of the largest MD cohorts in our firm’s history, and once again reflects the global diversity of Citi and the colleagues, communities and clients we serve,” reads a memo sent by the Executive Management Team.

The memo further praised the newly promoted MDs for their instrumental roles in driving progress on Citi’s transformation and regulatory efforts, stating, “They continue to build our credibility with key stakeholders and are relentless about driving stronger business performance. They deliver excellence to our clients and help them navigate a dynamic, ever-changing global environment. They’ve set the tone for their teams and are helping us shape a bright future for the firm,” the memo sent to all employees reads.