Compport, onboards Krish Shankar to its Board of Advisors

Having held pivotal HR leadership roles at Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Philips, and Hindustan Unilever, Krish Shankar brings a wealth of expertise across technology, telecommunications, and consumer goods industries.

Compport has onboarded Krish Shankar to its Board of Advisors. With nearly four decades of experience, Krish Shankar brings extensive experience across diverse industries, including technology, telecommunications, and consumer goods. Previously he led human resources functions across some of the world's most renowned organisations.

He has held pivotal HR leadership roles at prominent organisations such as Bharti Airtel, Philips, and Hindustan Unilever, where he shaped their future and served as a true inspiration to many HR colleagues.

Most recently, Krish served as the Group Head of Human Resource Development at Infosys. He served as President of the National HRD Network in India (2019-2021).

"The addition of Krish Shankar, an experienced leader in the technology and consumer industries, as a board advisor brings invaluable expertise. His deep understanding of HR and rewards domain will enhance Compport’s ability to deliver solutions that are both highly responsive and tailored to the evolving needs of our clients ensuring they remain competitive and agile in today's complex compensation landscape,” said Sachin Bajaj, Founder & CEO of Compport.

“I look forward to contributing to Compport’s vision of transforming compensation on a global scale through innovative technology—delivering solutions that make transparency and equity attainable and aligned with the expectations of today’s workforce worldwide,” said Krish Shankar.