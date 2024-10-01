News: Cornerstone appoints Dave Arkley as Chief Operating Officer and CFO

Dave Arkley has joined Cornerstone with more than two decades of experience.
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc announced the appointment of Dave Arkley as its new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will be leading its operations, finance, corporate development, and IT teams.

Arkley brings more than 25 years of operations, finance, and technology experience in high-growth and transformational environments. Before Cornerstone, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Gigamon. Arkley also served as CFO at IDS, Vertafore, Edifecs, and Parallels.

“Arkley’s tech experience and background of helping organisations navigate key moments of growth and transformation uniquely positions him for this role at Cornerstone,” said Himanshu Palsule, Chief Executive Officer at Cornerstone.

“I’m happy to join the Cornerstone team at such a key moment in their strategy and growth,” said Arkley.

