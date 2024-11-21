Cox & Kings appoints Ramalingam Subramanian as president

Ramalingam Subramanian takes the helm at Cox & Kings to lead its revival, blending tradition with innovative travel experiences.

Cox & Kings, a renowned travel and tourism industry name, has appointed Ramalingam Subramanian as its new president. Tasked with revitalising the legacy brand, Subramanian will lead its 200+ sub-brands, working closely with Wilson & Hughes India to reimagine the company’s offerings for today’s travellers.

Karan Agarwal, director at Wilson & Hughes and Cox & Kings, expressed confidence in the new leadership, saying, “Ramalingam’s ability to blend the heritage of Cox & Kings with innovative strategies is remarkable. We are optimistic about his vision to redefine travel experiences while staying true to our roots.”

Subramanian, a seasoned branding and marketing professional, brings a wealth of experience from roles at Cipla, Coca-Cola, and TCS. His entrepreneurial journey includes founding Prarambhan Creative Works, a marketing agency, and contributing to the growth of fintech companies like CoinDCX and Tap Invest.

In his new role, Subramanian shared, “The way people explore the world is evolving. Our mission is to offer travel experiences that marry tradition with cutting-edge technology, catering to the needs of contemporary travellers.”

Established in 1758, Cox & Kings has long been synonymous with curated travel experiences. Under its 2024 relaunch by Wilson & Hughes, the brand is gearing up to deliver personalised and seamless journeys, setting a new benchmark in modern tourism.