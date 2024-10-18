Cushman & Wakefield appoints Supriya Chatterjee as MD– North India

Supriya Chatterjee has succeded Vibhor Jain as MD-North India, Cushman & Wakefield after later stepping down to start his own venture.

Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate services firm in India, today announced the appointment of Supriya Chatterjee as Managing Director, North India. Supriya has been appointed to the role after Vibhor Jain, stepped down to start his own venture in the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) space.

In her new role, Supriya will lead the firm’s Delhi-NCR office, driving growth and enhancing client relationships throughout the northern region, including Jaipur. She will focus on capitalising on emerging market opportunities in one of India’s largest and most dynamic real estate markets.

Supriya, with her rich experience in the industry, comes with a deep knowledge of the market and strong client relationships. She has been leading Cushman & Wakefield’s office brokerage business for North India and has consistently delivered client solutions, propelling the firm’s growth.

Since joining Cushman & Wakefield in 2015, Supriya has been a key driver of the company’s growth in North India, particularly in the office leasing segment. She has successfully facilitated high-value transactions and managed commercial real estate portfolios for both global accounts and local corporate clients. Her ability to cultivate and maintain strong developer relationships in the Delhi-NCR region has been a cornerstone of her success, positioning Cushman & Wakefield as a trusted partner for clients in the region.

“Supriya has been instrumental in shaping our growth in North India. With her extensive experience, deep market knowledge, and ability to build strong teams, I am confident she will deliver the ambitious growth that we target for ourselves and our people,” said Anshul Jain, Chief Executive India & SE Asia & APAC Tenant Representation, Cushman & Wakefield

I look forward to building on our strong foundation and exploring new avenues to expand our presence and deliver exceptional value to our clients. I will focus on creating a collaborative and high-performing environment for the team, where we can nurture talent and drive innovation,” said Supriya.