Daifuku Intralogistics India elevates Asim Behera as the new CEO

Daifuku Intralogistics India has elevated Asim Behera as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Behera succeeds Srinivas Garimella, who transitions to the position of Chairman of the board.

Previously serving as President of the India operations, Behera brings extensive expertise and a deep alignment with Daifuku’s vision to drive the company’s next phase of growth. He joined Daifuku Intralogistics in 2023 from Coupang where he worked as senior director-automation (intralogistics).

Under Behera’s leadership, Daifuku Intralogistics India will continue to deliver Efficient, Reliable, and Accurate (ERA) material handling solutions while advancing automation adoption across India’s rapidly expanding manufacturing sector.

Naoyuki Andou, commented on this appointment, saying, “With a proven track record of dedication and excellence, Asim has been an integral part of Daifuku's journey. His leadership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our organisation—one focused on innovation, growth, and industry-leading standards.”