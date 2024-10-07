Dalmia Bharat Refractories appoints new HR head

With more than two decades of industry experience, Ashutosh Sinha has joined Dalmia Bharat Refractories as head of HR.

Dalmia Bharat Refractories has announced the appointment of Ashutosh Sinha as the Head of Human Resources and Administration. He has joined the company with more than two decades of industry experience in Pet Services, IT Services, IT Consulting, Manufacturing, Staffing and Recruiting.

In this role, Sinha will be responsible for leading overall HR strategy in line with the business requirements, planning, directing, HR Diagnostics, and coordinating human resource management activities of the organisation to maximise the strategic use of human resources.

“Excited to announce my new role as Head of HR & Administration at Dalmia Bharat Refractories!” Sinha posted LinkedIn.

He has joined Dalmia Bharat Refractories from Wiggles.in where he worked as Head - HR. Sinha also worked with Head - HR at Tuyasmart India, Infomind India, JSL Lifestyle, Future Group India, Adecco, and Perot Systems.