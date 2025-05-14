Datta Infra appoints Kirti Raj Manucha as Head – Human Resources

Kirti Raj Manucha brings nearly three decades of HR leadership to lead people strategy, culture evolution, and digital transformation.

Datta Power Infra (Datta Infra), an Indian infrastructure and renewable energy sectors, has appointed Kirti Raj Manucha as Head – Human Resources.

With over 27 years of cross-industry HR leadership experience, Manucha joins the leadership team to drive Datta Infra’s people strategy and strengthen its organisational capabilities amid rapid expansion.

In her new role, she will lead the end-to-end human capital agenda, including talent strategy, workforce planning, leadership development, and digital HR transformation, ensuring alignment with Datta Infra’s evolving business priorities. Her mandate includes building agile, future-ready teams and fostering a performance-led, inclusive culture that fuels long-term growth.

Before joining Datta Infra, Manucha served as CHRO at Brinks India and held senior HR leadership roles at Greenko Group, FedEx, adidas, Religare Enterprises, and HCL, spanning sectors such as Renewable Energy, Retail, IT/ITES, E-commerce, and Supply Chain. Known for driving cultural transformation and enhancing employer brands, she has successfully managed HR operations for organisations with over 6,000 employees, including large contractual workforces.

“We are pleased to welcome Kirti Raj Manucha as Head of Human Resources at Datta Power Infra. As we scale our operations and deepen our presence in the renewable energy sector, aligning our talent strategy with evolving business goals is more critical than ever. With a proven track record across complex, high-growth industries, Kirti brings strategic insight into workforce transformation and a deep commitment to people-centric leadership. Her expertise will be instrumental in shaping a high-performing, resilient workforce, one that champions operational excellence while advancing Datta’s culture of innovation and sustainable growth,” said Varchasvi Gagal, Chief Executive Officer, Datta Infra, in a statement issued by the company.

“I look forward to shaping a people strategy that empowers performance, fosters inclusion, and enables the company’s ambitious growth trajectory,” said Manucha.

An MBA graduate from the Birla Institute of Management Technology, Manucha is recognised for championing digital HR innovation and helping organisations earn “Great Place to Work” certifications.